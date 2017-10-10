Kobe beef. Arguably the best beef in the world, right alongside Wagyu. Which is basically the same thing? Don’t quote me on that. They are probably completely different. What I do know, is they are both from Japanese raised cows on very special diets.

Kobe cows are fed a diet of dried pasture forage like rice straw and carefully calculated amounts of soybean, corn, barley, wheat bran, and other ingredients all blended together. No pasture grass for these cows. And of course, they are raised in Kobe, Japan.

The key to flavor in beef is the marbling. The fat. If you look at the meat in both videos, it’s almost white! It appears the proper way to cook this angelic piece of heaven, is to sear each both sides for a few minutes each, cut against the grain, and continue to sear all four sides for a few more minutes.

This guy is kind of annoying in the video below but it was filmed in Kobe, Japan. The source of the world’s best beef. It was necessary to post it. The platter of meat that he is blessed by God with in this video, had to cost close to $500. Just a wild guess.

I’m so hungry right now.

There’s also Matsusaka beef…

Apparently, Kobe beef is extremely rare on U.S. menu’s. Some claim to sell it, but they actually do not. Don’t be fooled! There is a place in California that sells it for around $86 per ounce.

I love good steaks. I have had some good ones, but not this good. This is a bucket list item for me for sure. One ounce of this stuff for $86?! California, here I come!

