A Better Way To Dance

First of all, that cover photo is NOT a photo I would have chosen given the opportunity to have a better selection. I work with what I have.

The Zydeco. Now that’s what I’m talkin’ about. This is a dance I could definitely get into. You see, I feel like I am a good dancer. If I were to go to this place, I would find out real quick that I am an amateur at best.

I’ll be honest. It’s not the actual Zydeco dance that I like. It’s the music. Cajun music is so good! A rubboard (frottoir), the fiddle, and the accordion. A beautiful combination.

Zydeco Is A Gift From Louisiana’s Creole Culture Foot tapping and booty shaking, here's how Zydeco was born. 🎶 Posted by Timeline on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Hot Greas and Zydeco-George Strait

The Zydeco! Fin your Cajun side!

And find you Social Media side please.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll (Kris Mason)