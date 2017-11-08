A Better Way To Dance
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 3:39 PM
First of all, that cover photo is NOT a photo I would have chosen given the opportunity to have a better selection.  I work with what I have.

The Zydeco.  Now that’s what I’m talkin’ about.  This is a dance I could definitely get into.  You see, I feel like I am a good dancer.  If I were to go to this place, I would find out real quick that I am an amateur at best.

I’ll be honest.  It’s not the actual Zydeco dance that I like.  It’s the music.  Cajun music is so good!  A rubboard (frottoir), the fiddle, and the accordion.  A beautiful combination.

Zydeco Is A Gift From Louisiana’s Creole Culture

Foot tapping and booty shaking, here's how Zydeco was born. 🎶

Posted by Timeline on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Hot Greas and Zydeco-George Strait

The Zydeco!  Fin your Cajun side!

