BID NOW! 2018 CMN Auction Items

Auction OPEN

Autographed Hatch Show Print poster

Opening Bid – $200

This poster is a special LIMITED EDITION press of 300 press by historic Hatch Show Print in Nashville, TN and is AUTHENTICALLY AUTOGRAPHED by the entire Show Dog – Universal artist roster at the time of the press in 2011. Autographs from Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, Joe Nichols, Randy Houser, Trailer Choir, Carter’s Choir and JT Hodges. With certificate of authenticity # 6 out of 300



Shadow Box Autographed Star T-Shirt

Opening Bid – $100

This KLLL T-shirt had been put into a shadow box after country stars has autographed it. Autographs include: Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mark Chesnutt, Gary Allan, Steve Holy, Deryl Dodd, Chris Cagle, Tracy Byrd and Alan Jackson

Trace Adkins Autographed T-Shirt

Opening Bid – $50

Trace Adkins autographed this t-shirt to help us raise money for the kids of UMC. Make your bid now!

A football signed by Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Opening Bid – $50

Coach Kliff Kingsbury signed this football for the kids at University Medical Center

Orthodontic Package from Blue Sky Orthodontics

Opening Bid – $1500

Dr. Derid Ure with Blue Sky Orthodontics in Lubbock, TX has donated an orthodontic package valued at $6,000. Orthodontic services must be performed at Blue Sky Orthodontics in Lubbock,TX.

Not transferable. Not eligible on past services.

A Private In-Home Wine Tasting Experience for up to 12 PEOPLE!

Opening Bid – $200



Featuring Amazing Wines from the Award-Winning Boisset Family Estates Collection of Wineries in Napa, Sonoma, and France!

Raymond Vineyards Wine Enthusiast Magazine 2012 American Winery of the Year

DeLoach Vineyards 2012 Winner Wine & Spirits Winery of the Year Buena Vista Winery

California’s First Premium Winery, Established in 1857 JCB A Collection of Rare Numbered-Edition Wines Selected by Jean-Charles Boisset

RULES:

All bids will be accepted until 5:30 P.M. Thursday KLLL Studios on February 22nd during the KLLL City Bank 36 Hours of Miracles.

You may bid by calling 806-770-5437 once the 36 Hours of Miracles have begun or you may e-mail Auction@KLLL.com with the name of the item you are bidding on, your phone number and the bid that you are making.

All bidders will be attempted to be notified of any bid-offs.

KLLL / CMN is not responsible for any lost e-mails or the inability to get in touch with any bidder.