Big 12 To Players; Okay To Hit Fans

This past Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas Tech beat West Virginia in Big 12 men’s basketball. At the time, WVU was ranked number 2 in the nation. The final score was 72-71, so as you can imagine, this was a hot battle throughout the game. In fact, Tech trailed more often than not.

Unfortunately, after the game some of the fun was stolen. Tech students rushed the court to jump around and celebrate. In the process, one student brushed into a WVU player, who then with a closed fist, punched the student in the back of the head. If you watch the attached video, you’ll see it happen just after 30 seconds in.

The Big 12 later publicly reprimanded the WVU player, and publicly reprimanded Texas Tech and fined the school 25,000 dollars. There was NO other punishment for the player. He did not face a one game suspension…not even a five minute suspension. He faced a verbal slap on the wrist. In my opinion, the Big 12 has just made it okay for a player to hit a fan relatively unprovoked. In this situation the player wasn’t in a position to feel threatened or defend himself. He reacted out of frustration and emotion after a loss. It’s NOT okay to hit out of frustration…even for a star college basketball player. And, just to be clear, I waited a few days to write this blog so that I could be sure I would’ve felt the same way in a reverse situation. I can honestly say that I would feel a suspension should’ve been given even IF a Tech player had been the one throwing the punch.

I do not have much of an issue with the Big 12 publicly reprimanding and fining Texas Tech. I do have an issue with giving carte blanche to hitting outside of self-defense. I suspect that the Big 12 did not want to tarnish its’ upcoming (at the time) Big Monday game on ESPN between Kansas and West Virginia, by sitting a key player for WVU.

So what do you think? Should the player have been suspended for a game, or a half, or not at all? And furthermore, should court and field storming be banned, period? Jumping around and celebrating should be fun, and part of the game. But maybe none of us, fans, players, etc., practice enough discipline anymore to keep it FUN! Sad, don’t you think?