“Big Game” Conversation Points

Don’t be lost at the “Big Game” party this Sunday. Let me help you “spar” with a guy/girl that thinks they know everything about football. This list actually helped me feel a little better about having to listen to the “football statistic’s genius”. You see, I can dig watching football and routing for my team, but the analytics of it all…I can’t really get into. Now, after reading this list, I can throw a curve ball at some dude tying to be smart by spitting out all the football statistics he can.

Bill Belichick has coached in the most “Big Game” games in history. 9

Only one “Big Game” opening kick-off has been returned. Devin Hester 2007

In the last 12 “Big Game’s”, teams with white jerseys are 11-1. The Patriots will be wearing white jerseys.

72 footballs are used during the “Big Game”.

The “Big Game” trophy costs $25,000 to make. It’s made at Tiffany’s and Co.

The 49ers and Chargers hold the record for the highest scoring game in “Big Game” history. A combined score of 75

Here is what we will be eating this year: