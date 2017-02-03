An icon of a gold colored American football over a football field illustration. Vector EPS 10 available. Room for copy.

“Big Game” Conversation Points

Don’t be lost at the “Big Game” party this Sunday.  Let me help you “spar” with a guy/girl that thinks they know everything about football. This list actually helped me feel a little better about having to listen to the “football statistic’s genius”.  You see, I can dig watching football and routing for my team, but the analytics of it all…I can’t really get into.  Now, after reading this list, I can throw a curve ball at some dude tying to be smart by spitting out all the football statistics he can.

  

  • Bill Belichick has coached in the most “Big Game” games in history.  9
  • Only one “Big Game” opening kick-off has been returned.  Devin Hester 2007
  • In the last 12 “Big Game’s”, teams with white jerseys are 11-1.  The Patriots will be wearing white jerseys.
  • 72 footballs are used during the “Big Game”.
  • The “Big Game” trophy costs $25,000 to make.  It’s made at Tiffany’s and Co.
  • The 49ers and Chargers hold the record for the highest scoring game in “Big Game” history.  A combined score of 75

 

Here is what we will be eating this year:

  • A ton of chicken wings, pizza
  • A ton of chips and beer-$1.2 billion dollars on beer and $277 million on chips, to be exact.  Money well spent.

 

 

 

