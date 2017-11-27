Guns Sales on Black Friday It Might Shock You

Last week was Thanksgiving and then Friday was Black Friday. You know the busiest shopping day of the year. Or to those of you who work retail, it the 5th circle of hell.

I know I was there once.

I opt to do my shopping most days online, and given the fact that most retailers opted to carry over a lot of their specials from in stores to online, it made my decision to stay home and shop this holiday season a whole lot easier.

I will say that there was one statistic that came out from Black Friday and it shocked me, but not as much as you might think.

Apparently the FBI fielded over 200,000 background checks for people to purchase firearms. This is a step that is required by law for anyone to legally purchase a firearm. However the 200,000 background checks doesn’t reflect actual gun sales, because one check could have multiple guns purchased.

This is setting an all time high and while I’m slightly shocked, I’m not really that shocked. There are a couple of reasons that I’m not shocked. Let’s start with social media. I see so many stories like this floating around on social media.

“I would like to share what I feel is a super important issue. I know that this is a super long post, but I hope you all can take the time to read. This weekend for Destinee’s birthday, I decided to take her and two of her friends to San Antonio, so that we could go to Fiesta Texas for the day. We arrived on Saturday and went straight to the park.

As we got there, they informed us that most of the rides were closed down due to the high winds that day. We discussed amongst ourselves that we would just come back the following day, because it wasn’t going to be windy. We headed back to the hotel to find some new plans for that evening. Destinee decided that she wanted to go to a mall, and then to dinner. I got online and started looking at malls around the area. I read the reviews, because that is what I do, and found one that said it was nice and it was in a safe area. We arrived at the mall at 7 and they closed at 9. We parked in the Forever 21 parking lot and went in through their doors. We shopped around a little bit, then decided to go tour the rest of the mall. We soon realized that it wasn’t a very big mall. It was long and narrow but not super long, and they had stores off to the sides, yet not a lot of stores. We headed upstairs once we saw that there was an upstairs to see what was up there. We passed two darker complected men(looked to be middle eastern) as we were going up the stairs. I thought nothing of it. But as we continued to walk, I realized that everywhere we went, these men were there. I kept turning around to see, and they were just leaning up against the rail, staring at us. I, if anyone knows me, knows I am overly paranoid, or always overly consciously aware of everything around me. I always instill in my kids to watch their surroundings and to be careful and watchful for the what-ifs. They always just think that I am being crazy. These guys started to kind of just wonder strangely around the upstairs, and around us, and I started to get a little uneasy. I didn’t say anything to the girls, because I didn’t want to freak them out, and I was also having a debate in my head rather I was just being overly paranoid because we were in a city that we weren’t really familiar with…? So, I just kept an eye on where the guys were, where Forever 21 was (our way out), and where the girls were at around me. As I started looking around I realized that the mall had become a ghost town; there was no one upstairs for sure, besides the girls and I, and those men. Before I could tell the girls let’s head back, a middle eastern man, that I had not yet seen, who appeared from what seems to be from no where, approached us. (Mind you, I have been reading all the post on my feed lately about sex traffickers, and how they operate in groups, and how there’s usually one who comes up and engages you in conversation. Rather asking where something is, or appearing lost,etc. They do that to distract you.) He, in a strong accent looks at me and tells me he’s not from around there and wants to know if…I quickly cut him off, (as every hair on my body is screaming out), telling him that we are not from the area either, and can not help him. I am not even stopping, just continuing to walk as I tell the girls to come on. Destinee looks at me strangely because she doesn’t understand why I am being so rude to a complete stranger. He totally ignores me after he realizes that I’m not giving him the time of day to answer his questions, and starts talking to my three teenage girls. He was asking them where Forever 21 is. Mind you, this store was the biggest store there, and directly in front of his face. I quickly tell them, no girls come on let’s go, as I’m waving for them to come on with my hands. When Destinee sees the look on my face she realizes that something’s not right, and she tells the girls to come on let’s go. The man then called me a bad word, and looks towards the two men that are leaning up against the railing, and the men lift their head up quickly, as like an ‘Okay’, or a ‘come on’, or like a ‘go ahead’ motion. I tell the girls to come on, as I try to head back towards Forever 21, quickly. Destinee comes along side me, trembling, saying, “mom, I want to go, please, those men are following us!” I try to remain calm, and tell her that I knew, and to let’s go. At that point, the guy who was asking for help, takes off running around the big rectangle shaped upstairs part of the mall, and is summoning with his hands to someone downstairs to hurry and get upstairs. He is blocking our way to get back inside Forever 21, the 2 men, are now pacing quickly towards us, kind of in a light jog. We are now trapped. The blood rushes to my head, and I feel the walls closing in around me, when I realize I have to make a quick decision before it’s too late. I rush the girls into a man’s suit store, which is the only store around. We run in, and see no one. I’m thinking “great, it’s closing time, no one’s in here, they’re in the back.” Just as I was about to start screaming at the top of my lungs, we see a worker sitting at a desk. We tell him there are guys following us. I ask for security. He tries to direct us to go out of the store, down the stairs, to the jewelry department, and they’ll call security for us. As I’m trying to explain to him that he doesn’t understand we were being chased by men, the men rush into the store and look at us from the corner of their eyes and head to the back of the store. I explained to the worker that they have now entered the store, so he now understood. He decided to leave his store unattended to walk us down to the jewelry store to call security. As we walked out of the store, the 2 men stayed at the back, pretending to look at sunglasses. As if waiting for us to come out of the store by ourselves. A rather large gentleman met us in jewelry. I am assuming he was probably lost prevention. He came to escort us to our car. As we were walking out of Forever 21, one of the guys, with a new guy that we had not yet seen, was walking from the parking lot back into Forever 21 and looked at me right in my eyes and said “wow….” The nice gentleman continued to walk us to our car. I turned around, with tears in my eyes, and gave him the biggest hug I possibly could. He stood there, watched us get into our car, and didn’t leave until he saw us drive away. The girls all broke into heavy sobs, as I tried to remain calm. We went to eat afterwards, as I watched cautiously as to make sure no one was following us to the restaurant. Once we arrived, we were all shaken. Destinee cried as she told the girls how she always thought I was crazy, but now she understands. What just had happened to us was a huge wake up call. Those men had no fear, which is what made it that much more scary. It’s as if they had planned this out, as if they had done it numerous times before. They had us cornered. We could not thank God enough for guarding us, and keeping us. That night at dinner, the wait staff sang happy birthday to my daughter. I looked at her with tears in my eyes thinking how the outcome of her 16th birthday celebration could have been so much different than it was in that moment. As we went back to the hotel, and the night was coming to an end, I layed in bed, listening to my child laugh at the top her lungs with her friends, with a smile, and tears of thankfulness, streaming down my face. We were alive, and well. I then began to think about all the victims of human trafficking, and I wondered, when was the last time they laughed, smiled….felt love?? My heart sank. As a church, we are reminded quite a bit about the seriousness of sex trafficking, and how important it is to pray, and I do, or I have….The question arose, how could I not be praying for them every day?! The fear we felt in that moment, was only a taste of what they deal with on a daily basis. In one instant, their lives, their purpose, their destiny, was snatched from them. They no longer feel like a human being, but an object, with no worth, no value, no love. Probably waiting for the day wherr they don’t wake up, so they can escape the prison they now must call their lives. I couldn’t help but put my feet in the shoes of them, or their parents. The what if’s wouldn’t escape my mind, and still haven’t, as to what would have happened if that store wouldn’t have been there, for us to slip into. Sex trafficking is on the rise more than ever. Once I got back to the hotel, I read that San Antonio has become a huge sex trafficking spot because it has access to the Border.

There are women, teenagers, children, and even men, that are being sold and distributed all over this nation, like animals; forced into unimaginable, unspeakable things. It’s easy to think, oh that’s far way, it would never happen in my town, or to me or my kids. It’s right in our backyards! My husband was just talking to an officer from Conroe that said Conroe has become a huge area for sex trafficking. That foreigners are coming in and just downright taking girls from stores and parking lots. There’s a huge division that work specifically on sex trafficking in the Conroe area. That’s scary, and it’s not something to overlook! My hope is that you can read this, and inform your kids, and express to them the depths of always knowing their surroundings, and to not talk to strangers. And also, to pray for these people that have fallen victim to this horrible, horrible crime. Pray this is exposed, and ended; that these victims will be freed! We must do something!!! I hope we don’t wait until it hits too close to home, for us personally, before we do something about it. Hug your family tight, thank God for them every day, pray His blood and protection over them. Not everyone is so lucky to enjoy the comforts we so easily take for granted. I woke up this morning, in my warm bed, with my husband lying next to me, and my kids, laying safely in their rooms close by, with tears flowing, thanking the Lord for all of His goodness!”

Because I am comfortable with guns and in fact have a new Sig Sauer on my Christmas wish list along with a 30-06 that I gave to my husband. You can almost bet that I’m gonna be the mom that invents a baby carrier that will allow me to comfortably carry my baby and my gun.

Stories like this poor woman’s where men were following her around… You can bet that if that was me, my hand would have been stuck in my purse ready for anything. She’s right sex trafficking and everything else that goes one seems to be every where, and we are being made more aware of it. However, I was taught to never just be the victim. And in situations like that the more you fight the less likely you are to just be taken.

The other reason I’m not shocked at the high volume of background checks is all the talk of gun control.

But this is also the same girl whose father ordered an assault rifle, because there was a bill on the floor that looked like it very well might get passed. He never used it, or shot it. In fact it was still in the box, sealed just like the day it was shipped to him. He owned it just to own it.

So the moral of the story here is, did you put a gun on your Christmas wish list? It really seems to be the hot ticket item.