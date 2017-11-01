Blake Shelton and Jimmy Fallon

I hate referring to celebrities on a first name basis like I know them, but it also doesn’t sound natural to say the first and last name every time so, yea, I know them on a first name basis today.

Jimmy Fallon has always been funny. His impression of Blake singing his new song “name the Dogs”, in the above video, is hilarious. He is wearing a cowboy hat in this bit and says at the end: “I look like somebody”. The subject then changes and he never says who he looks like. It’s Clay Walker, Jimmy Fallon looks like Clay Walker in a cowboy hat. It’s true! He always seems to be himself in every interview he does. In everything he does really. That is what makes him so great at what he does. Jimmy Fallon just may have the ability to interview like Letterman and make you laugh like Johnny Carson. He has carried the torch of The Tonight Show well.

I like that Blake and Jimmy are actually friends. It shows in the way they speak to each other in every interview. Both are very comfortable with saying anything and everything to “one up” the other. It’s great! The way they interact is natural and funny. It reminds me of when I am hanging out with a good buddy I haven’t seen in a while. A perfect example is in the above video. Jimmy makes fun of the cover of Blake’s album.

As Blake Shelton began to arrive on the music scene, his ability to sing a country song that had a good story, and a sound that even traditionalists could handle, just got stronger.

Songs like “Ol’ Red” and “Austin” are two great examples of this. Both of these songs tell a great story. Most Blake Shelton Songs do.

Ol’ Red

Austin

As his personality became known to the world, we all found out quickly that Blake Shelton was actually pretty funny. He decided to take on show business outside of the music industry and now, thanks to that, has been selling out arena’s all over the country and making a killing doing it.

Blake Shelton will be in Lubbock February 16th, for the “Country Music Freaks Tour”. Should be a dang good time.

This will tell you who all is coming with him on this tour, so I don’t have to.

Goin on tour in 2018!! Where are my Country Music Freaks at? @bretteldredge @carlypearce @TraceAdkins Pre-sale 11/3, on sale 11/10! pic.twitter.com/lpTmHUODL2 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 30, 2017

