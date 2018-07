Blake Shelton is among the stars who will participate in Adam Levine’s YouTube series, Sugar. Each week a different artist will surprise fans who have given back to their communities with pop-up concerts and other events. The eight-week series will also feature Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Puth, A$AP Ferg and Bad Bunny.

The series, which begins on YouTube Premium on August 15th, is based on Maroon 5’s video in which the band surprises couples on their wedding day. (Billboard)