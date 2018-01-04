Blake Shelton: Retirement?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement this week and Blake Shelton tweeted out that he will be doing the same soon. Surely he is joking. He is in his prime right now. Not sure why he would stop. Although, if I could retire at 41, I would. Maybe he’s pulling a Dusty from Pure Country. “tired of all the smoke and the lights”. Perhaps he is thinking of walking a way for a little while then coming back.

Other than the folks that are close to him, no one really knows. Although, he did emphasize on “REAL soon”. Seems pretty serious to me. He did tell Entertainment Tonight that Texoma Shore would be his last album. He also said his last album would be the last. It could be a desperate attempt to sell more albums. Setting himself up for retirement. Come to think of it, he hasn’t been to Lubbock in a very long time. Scraping up all of the money he can in small towns before hanging up the six string? I guess we will just have to wait and see.

Watching @BruceArians life story NFL channel. Damn proud to call you my friend coach. Enjoy your retirement!!! I’ll be joining you REAL soon brother!!! #hero — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 3, 2018

