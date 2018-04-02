Blake Shelton: The Family Man By Kris Mason | Apr 2, 2018 @ 2:17 PM Looks to me like Blake Shelton done went and got himself a family! Huntin’, fishin’, and lovin’ everyday. Oh wait. That’s Luke Bryan. Blake Shelton playing the step-dad role! 963KLLLBlake SheltonEasterFamilyFamily ManGwen StefaniKidsKLLLKris MasonLubbock RELATED CONTENT What Happens When You Mix Helium &. Foam? One Year Ago Today, Thomas Rhett Won Two ACM Awards No. 7 Texas Tech Baseball Claims Series After 8-5 Win Over WVU In Finale Charles Brown Breaks Long Jump School Record WHAT A SHOT!! Dog Turns Into An Elephant