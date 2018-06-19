Blast From The Past With Uncle Earl Wayne!

I am proud to be part of this redneck bloodline of mine or long line of losers if ya will. It’s likely that you have never heard of Earl Wayne because he never “made it”. “Making it” was definitely on his mind at one point in time but I think Ole Uncle Earl became less and less concerned with all of that stress as life went on. He lived, worked and played the honky tonk’s of the Dallas/Ft. Worth area for at least 20 years. However, he also took his band “The Swinging Strings” all over Texas as well as other states. Earl and his crew were “Texas Country” before the term was even close to being though of. They are all great musicians but the steel player is particularly good! “Give me 24-12 ounce one way bottles please” The words of my late, great, Uncle Earl Wayne and one of my favorite country songs of all time!

I was fortunate enough to have this man as my great uncle. He was my grandfathers brother. Both Uncle Earl and my grandfather, Bob aka pawpaw, aka Papa Bob, aka bad ass, were both very interesting men. My grandfather was an antique radio collector and brutally honest. I’ll never forget the time Granny Mason asked me to play the guitar and sing for her. I did that and about 2 minutes into whatever song I was doing my grandfather reaches down, turns on the radio, then quickly turns up the volume. It was hilarious! I wasn’t offended at all. He knows good music and what I was offering was not that! I actually told that story at his funeral. Also he was into radios. Not just collecting them, but bringing them back to life. He is the only reason I became obsessed with old stuff. He also had 2 hot rods that he could fix himself, drank whiskey and smoked cigars. He was great and I miss him.

Don’t get me started on my grandfather because he was the coolest. But, his brother, Uncle Earl Wayne had that same charismatic personality. He had a unique sense of style as well. Just look at the Ostrich skin boots and suit he’s sportin’ on “You Can Be A Star”. Dude also had a van that he used for travel that was covered in stickers from all of the places he had been. Every time I saw him he had a guitar near. He loved music just like my grandfather and just like me. What I liked about his “sticker van” is that I have something very similar called the sticker board. Its a large piece of plywood covered front and back in stickers. I have had it for more than 16 years now and it has moved from house to house right along with me. I was once told by someone..”you’re going to decorate your house with that? But you’re 30?!” I remember thinking to myself, “Uncle Earl would dig it”. If someone were to say that to him about his sticker covered Astro Van, they would’ve had their face ripped off like a velociraptor! That sticker van was the coolest.

Here’s to the old timers before us that paved the way for today! Mostly, here’s them Parks boys! Earl & Bob

Earl’s Homie

Gettin’ tha Guns

Original 45″ record given to me by the man himself.

In the above picture, Earl’s 45 is actually on his brothers vintage 1972 Zenith console radio. Complete with a dang 8-track player and lots of badass-ness. I am very proud to have received the things I did from these two men before they passed away. I am also proud to share the name Wayne with him, my grandfather and my old man. Sometimes it feels like my grandfather is standing at my doorway, looking outside, drinking coffee and smoking o.g. swisher sweets. Earl? Well, sometimes I feel like he’s pulling up in that sticker covered van, grinnin’ from ear to ear, ready to talk George Strait.

Long Live Country Music!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll