Both Sides Impress During Annual Texas Tech Midland Scrimmage

Antoine Wesley caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown Saturday in Midland scrimmage

MIDLAND, Texas – Justus Parker notched a pick-six, while Jett Duffey threw for 185 yards and a touchdown during Texas Tech’s first open scrimmage of the spring Saturday afternoon at Grande Communications Stadium.

The Red Raiders, who traveled south to Midland for a sixth-consecutive year, totaled over 100 plays and ran through two special teams periods during its nearly two-hour scrimmage in front of fans from the Permian Basin area.

“I thought we had a good day on both sides of the ball,” Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I liked the energy, and this scrimmage is always great to play in front of our fans in Midland. We still have areas to improve, but I liked the effort we had today.”

Duffey finished 16-of-26 overall as one of four quarterbacks who saw action during the scrimmage. McLane Carter was also 10-of-17 for 99 yards, while Alan Bowman completed 8-of-12 passes for 63 yards. Colt Garrett completed the quarterback rotation as he had a 45-yard completion late in the scrimmage.

Antoine Wesley was the most popular receiver among the four quarterbacks as he caught a team-leading nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He found the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown grab from Duffey that closed a 25-yard scoring drive for the offense midway through the scrimmage.

Tech rotated position groups for each series and implemented several situational scenarios, putting both sides of the ball in 3rd-and-7 situations as well as in drives that start either on the offense’s 4-yard line or in the red zone.

The defense picked up a pair of key plays of its own as Parker picked off a pass from Duffey from his own endzone and then scampered a few yards for a touchdown. Tony Jones also recovered a fumble for a Red Raider defense that held its own for much of the afternoon.

The Midland scrimmage marked the seventh practice of the spring for the Red Raiders, who will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in two weeks for an April 7 scrimmage at The Star in Frisco. Tech rounds out its spring drills April 14 with the annual Spring Game from Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Frisco scrimmage by visiting TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH. Admission is free for all students 18 years or younger while tickets are just $10 for adults 19 years or older.

