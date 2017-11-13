Bourbon Flavored Coffee

I like coffee. It plays a huge role in my morning ritual. I Watch the news and drink coffee in my robe. Just like an old man. It’s great!

Good coffee is not cheap. That’s why I drink Folgers. Although, every once in a while I will buy an over priced bag of coffee that was probably roasted by some hipster with a mustache and a fixie bike. A “fixie bike” is a fixed gear bicycle. In other words, it has no free wheel. The pedals on a fixed gear bike never stop going forward. You literally have to back pedal to stop. It’s ridiculous. They have been around for a very long time and the hipsters thought it necessary to bring them back.

I’m getting off topic. From looking at Cooper’s Coffee Company’s website, they have good coffee. Although, I will admit, I am big on marketing. The way someone advertises their product is key. The package is huge to me. If it has a slick package, I get sucked right in. Cooper’s Coffee Company has done an excellent job of this. Black and Gray? Right up my alley. Just from looking at the package, I want it. The fact that it taste like whiskey is what got my attention. The package is what sold me.

I say “sold me” but I didn’t actually buy the coffee. I am having thoughts.

The whiskey flavored coffee comes in four different flavors of whiskey. It’s runs about $30 per 12oz bag. Don’t forget the shipping charge.