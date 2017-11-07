Which Boxes Will I Unbox

So I saw some Bark Box unboxing videos and it made me stop to think about all the subscription services out there. There are boxes for dogs, athlete’s, cooks, fishermen and more. So I thought about doing some unboxings for my listeners.

This is the deal. I’m going to find some common boxes that we might see a lot, like Bark Box, and blue apron for example and I will tell you if I think that the cost of the box is worth it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba9iio3B8oC/

Cause let’s face it for many of us that is the big question, is it worth the money.

I will also look at indulgent boxes like Stitch Fix.

Whether your style is b-b-bad to the bone or boho, get a moto jacket that can do both. See 3 ways to rock this wardrobe staple at the link in bio. A post shared by Stitch Fix (@stitchfix) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

And cosmetic inspired boxes like Birch Box… Not Ipsy. Been there, done that not impressed.

I will even look into a box that I found called RocksBox… It is apparently a jewelry thing. Holla!

Of course there will be a few boxes for my husbands loves, cause let’s face it who isn’t looking for an awesome gift for the men in their life.

There is the Sportsmans Box…

Field Op @hollis_brightsideoutdoors is excited about her Sportswoman’s Box Archer Edition! #sportswomanstyle #sportsmansbox #sportsmanstyle A post shared by The Sportsman's Box (@sportsmansbox) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

And a few others I have up my sleeve, but needless to say this is something that I want to do this next year to discover new and exciting things. If there is a box or subscription service you want me to test out and tell you about let me know. So at the first of the year keep an eye out for my first unboxing!