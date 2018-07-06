Brandon Lay in the Bloodworks Live Studio 2P

A country singer/songwriter with a rock & roll spirit and a small-town heart, Brandon Lay was born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee. His father was a minister and his mother was an educator. As a teenager, Lay developed eclectic tastes that ranged from Don Williams and Elvis Presley to Def Leppard. After graduating from high school, Lay enrolled at nearby Union University, where he played on the basketball team. During his sophomore year, Lay’s interest in music grew, and he began performing at local venues, playing both covers and originals. In 2010, Lay graduated from Union, and decided to move to Nashville to pursue a career in music. Lay developed a following in college towns, and in addition to headlining club gigs, he opened shows for such country stars as Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Eli Young Band, Hank Williams, Jr., and Brantley Gilbert. In 2013, Lay landed a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell, and in 2016 Cole Swindell recorded “Home Game,” co-written by Brandon, on his second album, You Should Be Here. In 2017 Lay signed a recording contract with EMI/Universal, and in August of that year he released his debut single, “Speakers, Bleachers, and Preachers” b/w “Let It.” The A-side, inspired by Lay’s high-school days, became a considerable success, racking over a million streaming plays in less than a month, and the singer announced that his first full-length album would appear in 2018.