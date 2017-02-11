Meet Braxton:

In June of 2016, 18-month-old Braxton Hartle had what seemed like a bad stomach virus. His parents took him to the hospital in Clovis, New Mexico, where he was treated for dehydration. He appeared much better upon release—he even helped his dad wash the car—until the next morning. Braxton awoke extremely lethargic, unable to lift his head. His parents took him back to the hospital in Clovis, where it was determined that he needed to be airlifted to UMC. The doctors at UMC were able to better asses Braxton’s condition—a fact his parents, Brenton and Leslie Hartle, are grateful for! It was determined that Braxton had Hemolytic-uremic Syndrome (HUS). In short, he contracted an E. Coli bacteria that produced shiga-toxins and caused his kidneys to shut down. He spent 13 days in the hospital, where he received emergency surgery and was on manual dialysis for 10 days. Although he continues to see a pediatric kidney specialist every six months, Braxton is a healthy, happy two-year-old that shows no sign of ever having this disease. Brenton and Leslie Hartle firmly believe that if it weren’t for the wonderful care he received at UMC, he wouldn’t be here today.