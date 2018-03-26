Brett Young, Lauren Alaina and Midland Talk To Reba About ACM Awards

ACM New Female Vocalist – Lauren Alaina
Over the weekend Reba McEntire called the ACM New Artist of the Year winners to let them know they had won! Let’s just say our New Female Vocalist of the Year had us all in tears. Congrats Lauren Alaina! #ACMawards
Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Monday, March 26, 2018
ACM New Male Vocalist – Brett Young
In case you didn’t know, the ACM for New Male Vocalist of the Year goes to Brett Young. Check out his reaction when Reba McEntire broke the news… #ACMawards
Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Monday, March 26, 2018
The ACM Award for New Vocal Group of the Year goes to Midland! And yes, that really was Reba McEntire on the phone! #ACMawards
Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Monday, March 26, 2018