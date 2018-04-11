Brian Burg Promoted to Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach

Burg possesses seven years of experience as an assistant coach at the Division I level.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has elevated Brian Burg to assistant coach announced Tuesday.

Burg, a tireless worker who is described as one of the nation’s top recruiters by his peers, fills the assistant coach position on staff left by Chris Ogden who was named UTA head coach last Friday. He has served as Texas Tech’s Chief of Staff during the last two seasons where he was involved in all facets of the program.

Burg already owns seven years of experience as an assistant coach at the Division I level which includes stops at Campbell, North Carolina Central and most recently at Little Rock under Beard in 2015-16. The Little Rock team amassed a 30-5 record and had three All-Sun Belt selections headed by Josh Hagins on the All-Sun Belt First Team.

Over the last five seasons, programs Burg has worked for have compiled a 128-42 record sparked by three NCAA Tournament trips and a NIT appearance. The teams have posted a 65-23 conference mark fueled by two MEAC and one Sun Belt regular season championships.

Texas Tech earned the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight trip and a program-best second-place Big 12 finish en route to a 27-10 record in 2017-18. The 27 wins were the second-highest total in program history for a season only behind the 30-2 mark put together by the 1995-96 squad under James Dickey. The Red Raiders also set a program single season record with eight victories over Associated Press Top 25 opponents and captured a program-best No. 6 final ranking in the USA Today/Coaches Top 25 poll.

