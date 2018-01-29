Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church: Tribute To Route 91 Victims With “Tears In Heaven”

The Grammy’s always come through with something special and last nights special moment was this tribute. They couldn’t have picked a better song to honor those we lost in the Vegas shooting. Tears In Heaven was written and recorded by Eric Clapton in 1991, and these four artists did an excellent job with this cover.

In an interview in 1992, Clapton said of the song, “There is a song that I’ve written for a movie, but in actual fact it was in the back of my head but it didn’t really have a reason for being until I was scoring this movie which I did a little while ago and then it sort of had a reason to be. And it is a little ambiguous because it could be taken to be about Conor but it also is meant to be part of the film.” Conor, Clapton’s four-year-old son, fell from a window of a 53rd-floor New York apartment owned by his mother’s friend on March 20, 1991. Clapton arrived at the apartment shortly after the accident.

RIP Vegas victims

RIP Conor

