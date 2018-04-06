The junior wins first outdoor weekly honor of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech jumper Charles Brown was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Week this afternoon after an outstanding showing at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

“Really great series for Charles at Texas Relays,” Head Coach Wes Kittley said. “His consistency is very encouraging and I am very proud of his efforts.”

Brown’s wind-aided leap of 8.16m (26’-9.25”) in the long jump placed him at the top of the collegiate competitors of the Texas Relays.

His mark is the best among college athletes in the country and ranks seventh in the world.

In his last outing, the junior snagged third place at the NCAA Indoor National Championships with a personal best jump of 8.12m (26’-7.75”).

This is the first outdoor weekly honor from the Big 12 this season.

The Red Raiders will split travel this weekend at the West Texas A&M Classic & Multis as well as the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Ariz.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post Brown Named Big 12 Athlete of the Week appeared first on Rock 101.1.