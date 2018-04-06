Bruffy Attends NCAA Autonomy Governance Forum

Bruffy was one of just 10 student-athletes nationally to attend NCAA Autonomy Governance Forum

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy was one of two Big 12 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representatives to attend the NCAA Autonomy Governance Forum earlier this week in Dallas.

Bruffy, who was joined Tuesday by TCU women’s basketball standout Amy Okonkwo, was one of 10 student-athletes from across the five autonomy conferences to meet with administrators from across the country to discuss potential autonomy legislative concepts for the upcoming autonomy legislative cycle.

In addition to student-athletes, the session was attended by two individuals from each of the five autonomy conferences in the following groups: athletics directors, senior woman administrators, faculty athletics representatives and each conference commissioner.

The purpose of the forum was to provide student-athletes an avenue to voice their thoughts and viewpoints regarding potential autonomy legislative concepts. Those discussions will be utilized when developing potential legislation for the next autonomy session.

In just two years at Texas Tech, Bruffy has established himself as a leader on the offensive line as he started in 11 games a year ago, all at left tackle. Bruffy has played in 25 games in his still young Red Raider career after arriving as a true freshman prior to the 2016 season.

In addition to his role on the offensive line, Bruffy is also one of Texas Tech’s top student-athletes in the classroom as he earned Academic All-Big 12 first team honors this past season. He was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team as a freshman.

Bruffy and the Red Raiders head to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex Saturday when Tech hosts its Frisco Scrimmage inside Ford Center at The Star. Tickets are still on sale at just $10 for adults 19 years or older, while students 18 and younger will receive free admission.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

The post Bruffy Attends NCAA Autonomy Governance Forum appeared first on Rock 101.1.