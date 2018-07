I’m not sure 🤔 I could ride this good

i cannot believe the miracle i just witnessed – this dog just chased down a skateboarder until he stopped and the owner ran over – “SO sorry, he honestly just loves skateboards” AND THEN HE DID THIS: pic.twitter.com/26mhKpFeta

— Taryn Arnold (@Thetarynarnold) July 14, 2018