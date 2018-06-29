Burger State Vs. Hot Dog State. Where Does Texas Fall?

This time of year is so much fun. We get the honor of celebrating the birth of our wonderful United States of America! THAT of course is the most important aspect of July 4th. However, there’s also the fun of the food involved, quite often; hamburger vs. hot dog! Last year Walmart studied every state in our great country to find out which states prefer hamburgers, and which prefer hot dogs. click here To do this, they tracked sales of burgers vs. dogs in the 4 week run up to July 4th. Burgers clobbered dogs 39 states to 11. Not surprisingly, Texas sold more burgers, but interestingly enough, also the most hamburger and hot dug BUNS combined. Hmm. My theory is that as Texans we believe we can have it all, so we want BOTH! And why not? We’re Texans!!!!! As a side note to the study, Walmart also concluded that ketchup far outsells mustard in the condiment department, and that the two favorite 4th of July sides are cole slaw and potato salad.

Back to burgers vs. dogs now. Personally I do like them both, and if someone puts a hot dog in front of me I will never turn it down. BUT, there is nothing like a fresh, juicy Texas beef burger hot off the grill with just a bit of char. Yum! Tuck that burger between two warm buns, add some mayo and mustard (yes, both for me), some pickles , fresh tomatoes, a slice of cheese and maybe some grilled onions…okay I need to stop. My taste buds are throwing a fit now because said burger is nowhere near at the moment.

Which do you prefer for the 4th of July? Hamburger, or hot dog? Or is it both? If it matters, some experts say the hamburger is more American. The meat was patty idea was concocted in Hamburg, but quickly snatched up and converted into a hamburger by street vendors in this country. The hot dog concept is a Frankfurt import. Other experts say the hot dog was born in St. Louis. Enough of all that, let’s eat!