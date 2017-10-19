Buy Restaurant Leftovers at a Huge Discounted Price
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 19, 2017 @ 12:55 PM
salad falling into the plate isolated on white background. Greek salad: red tomatoes, pepper, cheese, lettuce, cucumber and olives

I read in the Los Angeles Times this morning that there is a company in L.A. that is helping to eliminate food waste by selling buffet leftovers at very cheap prices!  That’s really all I need to hear.  I’m in!

It sounds kind of sketchy and perhaps a little gross but, maybe not!  The company is called “BuffetGo”.  They purchase food from a restaurant just before closing time, and make it available to customers.  Customers have a 15 to 30 minute window to purchase the leftovers.

There are two things that I like about this idea.  Number one, whatever restaurant BuffetGo purchases leftovers from, that restaurant is not wasting near the amount of food they were before.  Plus, they make a little extra cash!  Secondly, I like the fact that they sell these leftovers for a 75%-90% discount.  For example, a Vegas seafood buffet meal that normally went for $20 a plate, was sold for $5 with BuffetGo.

Sounds like something I could definitely get on board with.  If it involves food, I’m in.  Especially good food for cheap.

Follow me:

Facebook:  Kris Mason

Twitter:  KLLLKris

Instagram:  krismason963

Snap Chat:  krisklll (Kris Mason)

Related Content

World’s Most “Haunted”, Haunted ...
Celebrities Impersonating Celebrities
Garth Brooks: Set to Release a Series of Books
Texas Tech Vs Arizona State Highlights
Pure Insanity!!
Comments