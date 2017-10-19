Buy Restaurant Leftovers at a Huge Discounted Price

I read in the Los Angeles Times this morning that there is a company in L.A. that is helping to eliminate food waste by selling buffet leftovers at very cheap prices! That’s really all I need to hear. I’m in!

It sounds kind of sketchy and perhaps a little gross but, maybe not! The company is called “BuffetGo”. They purchase food from a restaurant just before closing time, and make it available to customers. Customers have a 15 to 30 minute window to purchase the leftovers.

Have you ever wondered what happens to your food waste after it’s collected? Watch this video to find out https://t.co/FoW7sOWbNL #foodwaste pic.twitter.com/Sgz5RQeowj — South Bucks DC (@SouthBucksDC) September 27, 2017

Look at how this company eliminated #foodwaste Stay informed. Get inspired. Take ACTION. #rescuefood today https://t.co/xdVLzPu9BJ — BuffetGO (@BuffetGO) October 7, 2017

There are two things that I like about this idea. Number one, whatever restaurant BuffetGo purchases leftovers from, that restaurant is not wasting near the amount of food they were before. Plus, they make a little extra cash! Secondly, I like the fact that they sell these leftovers for a 75%-90% discount. For example, a Vegas seafood buffet meal that normally went for $20 a plate, was sold for $5 with BuffetGo.

Sounds like something I could definitely get on board with. If it involves food, I’m in. Especially good food for cheap.