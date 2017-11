Jeff, Megan and I were having this argument… maybe you can solve it.

What do you call it? Coke

Soda

Pop View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Before you vote, here is what we said:

Jeff – I call it Coke.

Megan – I call it Coke

but I like “So-dah”

Some of our listeners brought up the term Pop.

So, which is it? – MF