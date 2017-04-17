2017 4th on Broadway Festival looking for Parade Participants and Vendors

LUBBOCK, Texas – This year’s 4th on Broadway four-day festival kicks off on July 1st, with the Amigo’s La Raza on the Plaza, followed by a live music performance on July 2nd, then the Texas Country Street Dance July 3rd, headlined by Randy Rogers Band. July 4th will include a parade, Picnic in the Park, Evening Concert and fireworks show. Events on July 4th are free to the Lubbock and surrounding communities, making 4th on Broadway “The Largest Free Festival in Texas.”

We invite local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals to sign up to be a part of the 27th Annual 4th on Broadway Sonic Drive-In Parade. The parade will be broadcast live on KLBK, and will include a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner for nonprofit and commercial categories. For more information and applications, go to broadwayfestivals.com under the “Get Involved” tab.

Vendors, food trucks, and local businesses are invited to sign up to sell food and other items at the 27th Annual 4th on Broadway festival. Vendors are needed for the Amigo’s La Raza on the Plaza, live music performance on the 2nd, and the Texas Country Street Dance, along with the Picnic in the Park, and Evening Concert on July 4th. More information and applications can be found at broadwayfestivals.com under the “Get Involved” tab.

For more information or questions, please contact Colee Orf at (806) 749-292 or admin@broadwayfestivals.com.

###