Saudi Arabia holds camel beauty contest. Judges rated the camels according to the size of their lips, cheeks, heads and knees. Some had to be disqualified because their handlers cheated by using Botox to make them more handsome. https://t.co/F5pwmfJnNr pic.twitter.com/IAkHiJhfXP

— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) January 23, 2018