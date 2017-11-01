Halloween is over… Can I decorate for Christmas now?

While yes I admit that it is a bit early, I’m seriously considering it. I don’t know why, but this year I kind of want to go big or go home, so to speak.

While admittedly I envision something that looks like the department store in every Christmas movie ever, I end up with people patting me on the back telling me its okay… Kinda like Buddy when he finds out that he is not very good at the whole elf thing, cause well, he’s obviously not an elf.

I have talked to my husband about the Christmas decorating that will ensue and he felt the need to suggest that there needs to be rules. Ha! Silly husband.

So this weekend I spent the weekend cuddling with pups, while my husband was off hunting without me, and we watched so many Hallmark Christmas movies. What was even better is that they are doing movies 24/7 on both channels. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is the more dramatic Christmas movies, and then the Hallmark channel is showing the more light hearted rom-com’s. I watched both channels and I’ve already seen a couple of Christmas movies I enjoy from Hallmark, but I’m waiting for some of the really good ones to get air time.

My list of must see Hallmark movies:

A Dog Named Christmas

Christmas In Canaan

A Very Merry Mix Up

The Christmas Card

Mrs. Miracle

Call Me Mrs. Miracle/ Miracle in Manhattan

Fir Crazy

Hitched For the Holidays

A Christmas Wish

Broadcasting Christmas

And my Christmas Eve watch is a movie called Silent Night from Hallmark it is an amazing movie about American and German troops during the battle of the bulge, who come into this woman’s cabin that she was seeking solitude in during the war. She convinces the soldiers to stop the fighting and put their differences aside for one night of peace, and a warm meal.

The story itself is touching, but I always look to the woman who was able to garner peace between two warring people even if for just one night.

So needless to say I got a head start on Christmas and my husband is trying to convince me that two trees with two dogs in the house might be a bad idea… as well as the fact that I want to go all out and get bedding and so on, this year to decorate.

All I know is that whatever terms we come too, I know that I am ready for a season of hope. Period. And I’m not talking about the Governments promise of hope.