Carrie Underwood’s Injury Update

Carrie Underwood took a fall in her home in November. Turns out it was a little worse than she expected.

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

Carrie Fell in her house in Nashville, leaving her with a broken wrist! She has kept this injury fairly quiet until now. Carrie revealed in a letter to the members of her fan club, that it was more than just a sprained wrist.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now…seven weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same… When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

