Celebrities Impersonating Celebrities

All of Kevin Spacey’s impressions are great! Although, Al Pacino and Johnny Carson are right on the money!

More Bradley Cooper impressions. Owen Wilson and Christopher Walken are solid! Had no clue this guy did impressions.

Finally, I thought I would throw in a little throwback impersonation of Elvis by Johnny Cash. Hilarious!

I always love a good celebrity impression. I do a few, but I really like doing impressions of every day people. Like the people I work with or family members, and sometimes it get me into trouble! You know what they say, “imitation is the sincerest from of flattery.” So the next time some one does an impression of you, remember, it’s a compliment.