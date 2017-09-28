Celebrities Remember Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at the age of 91! I will quote Alyssa Milano when I say “I just assumed Hugh Hefner would live forever”. That pretty much sums up my thoughts on this.
An icon, business man, and the world’s most famous pimp. Legally. RIP Hef.
#scrapbooksaturday pic.twitter.com/YVYs1eRvRu
— Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) February 20, 2016
R.I.P 27 September 2017 @hughhefner @genesimmons @shannonleetweed we Hearth is with you.#KissArmyTosagua #Ecuador ❤ pic.twitter.com/fPKISPMzKM
— KissArmyTosagua (@KissArmyTosagua) September 28, 2017
Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017
I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017
Love you Hef 💋 #Legend #RIPHEF pic.twitter.com/QOEJJ4cxO9
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 28, 2017
Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR
— Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017
