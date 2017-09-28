Celebrities Remember Hugh Hefner

Glamourcon #50, Los Angeles at the Long Beach Hilton Hotel, Long Beach, CA on November 13, 2010

Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at the age of 91! I will quote Alyssa Milano when I say “I just assumed Hugh Hefner would live forever”. That pretty much sums up my thoughts on this.

An icon, business man, and the world’s most famous pimp. Legally. RIP Hef.

Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

