Celebrities Remember Hugh Hefner
By Kris Mason
|
Sep 28, 2017 @ 3:36 PM
Glamourcon #50, Los Angeles at the Long Beach Hilton Hotel, Long Beach, CA on November 13, 2010

Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at the age of 91!  I will quote Alyssa Milano when I say “I just assumed Hugh Hefner would live forever”.   That pretty much sums up my thoughts on this.

An icon, business man, and the world’s most famous pimp.  Legally.  RIP Hef.

