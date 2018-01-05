Cell Phones: The Hippies Were Right

For the first time in the history of cell phones, government officials have finally issued warnings about the dangers of radiation from cell phones. As if they didn’t already know.

They also are giving tips on how to reduce exposure to radiation from your cell phone.

Reducing cellphone use when the signal is weak.

Reducing the use of cellphones to stream audio or video, or to download or upload large files.

Keeping the phone away from the bed at night.

Removing headsets when not on a call.

This is pretty bad right? What is lacking is conclusive medical research. But, some studies suggest cell phones are linked to impaired memory, low sperm count, headaches, even brain tumors. Brain tumors! That is some serious stuff.

Cell phones are small market for the government. When are they going to start issuing warnings about television, major car companies and the food we eat?

Forget about it. My cell phone will no longer be used for anything. Ever. Land line it is. I knew I should’ve joined that weird hippie group that one time.

