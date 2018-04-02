Charles Brown Breaks Long Jump School Record

Texas Tech closes final day of Texas Relays with seven top five finishers

AUSTIN – Junior jumper Charles Brown broke the outdoor school record in the men’s long jump to close out the final day of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

Brown was the top collegiate finisher in the men’s long jump section A. He posted a personal best mark of 8.16m (26-9.25) for second place overall, breaking a seven-year record [6.15m (26-9)] previously set by Bryce Lamb at the NCAA Championships (6/10/11).

Odaine Lewis followed in third with a personal best leap of 7.94m (26-0.75).

Senior Trey Culver placed second in the men’s high jump section A. Culver was the top collegiate finisher after clearing 2.23m (7-3.25) in his first meet of the 2018 outdoor season.

The women’s 4x400m relay team finished strong with another season best time of 3:36.84. The quartet took second place just behind Pitt.

Crystal Onwukaife was the women’s top finisher as she took third place with a personal best throw of 16.40m (53-9.75).

In the women’s high jump section A, Zarriea Willis cleared 1.80m (5-10.75) to place fourth. Seasons Usual took fifth in section A of the discus throw after posting a mark of 53.86m (176-8).

Zuliat Alli rounded out the top 10 finishers for the Red Raiders as she recorded a personal best leap of 6.11m (20-0.5) in the long jump section A.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech travels to the Sun Angel Classic at Arizona State next Friday and Saturday.

Jessika McKernan

