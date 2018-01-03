Chip and Joanna Gaines Having Another Baby

If you like the show FixerUpper as much as we do then you’ll be happy to know Chip & Joanna are having baby number 5

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed on Tuesday evening that they’re expecting their fifth child. “Gaines party of 7… If you’re still confused… WE ARE PREGNANT,” Chip cationed a photo of the couple cradling his fake baby bump while Joanna showed off hers under a grey sweater. He added on Twitter, “You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.” The Gaines are already parents to children, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. The pair announced last year that they will leave their HGTV show after its fifth season to focus on family.

Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018