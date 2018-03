Watch Chris Janson get inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as the newest member by none other than Garth Brooks himself.

It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for … @garthbrooks officially inducts @janson_chris as the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DJ8lXyc7Gt — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 21, 2018