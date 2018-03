I know this would be an epic moment for any musician. How cool would it be to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry? I’ll tell ya how cool it is. So cool, that you will feel like Miss America receiving her crown. Well, maybe not everyone would react that way but after watching this video, it seems that is exactly how Chris Janson feels! [insert crying laughing imoji]. I crack jokes but in all honesty, dude almost made me cry!