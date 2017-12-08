Chris Pratt is My Hero!

So I loved Chris Pratt’s character, Andy, on Parks and Rec. I really think this is where many of us fell in love with Pratt. The character while yes kind of dumb was lovably naive. Then he got all buff for Guardians of the Galaxy and the latest installments of Jurassic Park and suddenly this lovable teddy bear turned into a sex symbol. Which is nice and everything, but Chris Pratt became my hero in one tweet!

So here is what happened. Pratt is a hunter… I kid you not. He is a hunter.

So in an innocent line of question a fan asked favorite thing to hunt and he responded.

I like it all but it’s hard to beat a good elk hunt. Congrats on your deer!👍🏼 https://t.co/yhtUcJAV1A — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) December 7, 2017

Pratt not only hunts he is like many of us and eats our kills, which makes hunting elk the best, because you never need to buy meat for the next year. That and elk is a tough hunt. You have to work and walk for it. Having a freezer full of elk meat to show off is a trophy in and of itself.

Then there are always those people that feel the need to hate on hunters, which is fine I know not everyone agrees with having survival skills.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 — Kellen Cox (@KellenCox) December 7, 2017

Shooting defenceless animals is not cool dude, thought you was better than this 😞 — Mark Holmes (@Holmster79) December 7, 2017

That’s BS congratulating killing animals just for the fun of it? I thought u were better than that. Shame on you — Federico Alvarez (@fivoalvarez) December 7, 2017

Despite all the haterade that was being spread around Pratt didn’t back down from him tweet. Nor has he taken it down. Which I appreciate. Hunters we have to stick together.

