Chris Stapleton Featuring Sturgill Simpson-Midnight Train To Memphis

Country blues! One of my favorite sub-genres of country music. Both of these guys are excellent guitar pickers. Obviously great vocalists as well. They both have a southern grit sound that just completely captivates the crowd. These boys are about as close to Jennings and Jones as it gets in today’s country music.

I have never seen Chris Stapleton live but honestly, I don’t need to. It’s obvious that he is a master of his craft. He has a true country spirit and knows exactly how to incorporate some soul to make a sound that cannot be duplicated. Not yet anyway.

I have seen Sturgill Simpson live and I don’t even know what to say about the guy. If you ever listen to his sophomore album Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, you will realize that this dude is a TRUE troubadour. Speaking of troubadour, I am a big fan of George Strait. Always have and always will. But he was never really a troubadour in the true sense. A troubadour is “a traveling poet”. George Strait has only written a very small handful of the songs that we all know and love. Actually, let me take that back, he hasn’t written any of the songs we know and love. He wrote a few songs in the late 70’s/early 80’s and that’s about it. They never did much, but they are great songs. Don’t get me wrong, taking a song that was written by someone else and making it your own, takes a certain kind of talent. But, all of those huge number one’s? Those are written by the unsung hero’s. The troubadours. Sturgill Simpson is one of those guys.

Simplicity is okay when it’s done right. Sturgill Simpson!

If you ever get the opportunity to see either one of these dudes live, take it. It will be well worth your money and time.

