Chris Stapleton And Justin Timberlake New Music Video

The video for Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something” featuring Chris Stapleton is finally out. These two have come together once again to write a great song.
“Say Something” will appear on Justin’s new album Man of the Woods, which comes out February 2nd. Justin Timberlake is performing for the half-time show at the Super Bowl 2 days after the release of his brand new album. Maybe Chris will join him. I’m keeping my fingers crossed!
Follow me:
Facebook: Kris Mason
Twitter: KLLLKris
Instagram: krismason963
Snapchat: krisklll