Christmas Slackers

christmas dwarf sitting next to fir tree and x-mas decoration in front of bokeh lights

According to a new survey in the Huffington Post, we are all slacking at work this week. That’s right. People have a tendency to slack off on their daily duties at work during Christmas. It makes sense. I am absolutely NOT GUILTY of this. I say that because there is a possibility that Jeff Scott from Jeff, Megan, and Mudflap, AKA My boss, is reading this. I would like to review the data with you in a letter to Jeff Scott.

Dear Jeff Scott AKA My Boss,

I would like to review these disgusting percentages with you. People just make me sick.

42 percent of us are using time at work to shop online for Christmas gifts. Not me.

35 percent are spending time planning Christmas day. Nope. Don’t do this.

30 percent are planning their Christmas break. I do nothing and go nowhere. Definitely don’t do this.

12 percent take longer lunch breaks than usual. Never.

17 percent will duck out of work early. Can’t do that. Have a live show to do.

16 percent even admit that they’ll have a sip of liquor or two while on the job. No comment.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll