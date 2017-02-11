Claire Janssen

Meet Claire:

Mindy Janssen went in for a routine 20-week ultrasound during her pregnancy with daughter, Claire, when doctors realized something wasn’t quite right. The Janssen’s were told the baby had a bright spot on her heart, her kidneys were enlarged, and her cerebellum was smaller than expected. Baby Claire’s condition was monitored during subsequent routine ultrasounds. Much to the Janssen’s delight, the problems with Claire’s kidneys and heart ended up correcting themselves, however, the cerebellum remained the same. Mindy gave birth to Claire normally. However, at only two months old, a CAT scan revealed her ventricles were enlarged. Doctors continued to routinely monitor her. An MRI scan was done at 19-months-old to reveal Claire’s spinal fluid was not draining properly. Dr. Belirgen, pediatric neurosurgeon, decided to perform an Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy; he created a small hole in the anterior portion of her third ventricle to allow the cerebrospinal fluid to flow normally. Claire was in the hospital for three days and was able to go home right before Christmas—a Christmas miracle. Today, Claire is a joyful, healthy, three-year-old animal lover! She has MRI’s every six months to monitor her condition and continues to have speech and physical therapy monthly.