Let’s pretend God came to you and said you have to choose between sunny weather with absolutely no clouds. Well, he gives you an occasional cloudy day. But very few. Or option two: Overcast, cloudy weather all of the time with occasional sun. Let me get a little deeper here. Whatever you choose is where you will live. You can, of course, go on vacation to a sunny or cloudy place at anytime. Your freedom is not in jeapardy here! Although, depending on what you choose, you may have depression scripts to fill! 🙂

Which would you choose? Clouds or no clouds? I think it all depends on the geography. If I’m in the mountains, I would probably go clouds. Simply because clouds and mountains are good. If I were in California, Sunny. Here in Lubbock? Definitely cloudy. Just like today.

This is an actual picture of Lubbock. It’s actually not but this is basically what it would look like here all of the time with no clouds. And plenty of heat.

The other pictures I had will not work at the moment so I will continue this blog momentarily because it is time for me to talk on the radio. It’s cool if you want to judge me for not finishing.

To be continued….maybe.