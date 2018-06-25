Coming To And Leaving Netflix In July.

Everyone loves a good Netflix Movie. Well never fear, here is what is coming and going.

LEAVING:

Leaving July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving 7/8/18

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving July 14

Wild Hogs

Leaving July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving July 16

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving July 29

The Den

Leaving July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

ARRIVING :

* Netflix Original

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup*

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E: Season 2*

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*

First Team: Juventus: Part B*

Free Rein: Season 2*

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*

Sacred Games*

Samantha!*

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*

The Skin of The Wolf*

White Fang*

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2*

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends*

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush*

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2*

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*

July 20

Amazing Interiors*

Dark Tourist*

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose*

Father of the Year*

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*

July 22

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

July 24

The Warning*

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*

July 27

Cupcake & Dino – General Services*

Extinction*

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*

The Bleeding Edge*

The Worst Witch: Season 2*

Welcome to the Family*

July 28