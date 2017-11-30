Your undefeated Coronado Mustangs face the Panthers from Colleyville Hertiage and Rock 101.1 has your coverage.

Game Date: Saturday • 12/2/17

Air Time: 1:00 pm

Kickoff Time: 1:30 pm

Game Site: Abilene Christian University – Abilene, TX

Teams: Coronado Mustangs (Visitor) vs Colleyville Heritage Panthers (Home)

Broadcast Team: David Thetford & Randy Dean

Click here to listen live to the game : www.rock101.fm/?listen-live=true

Coronado Mustangs won on Black Friday to advance to the Regional Final vs a metroplex team ranked high (#38) in the state rankings : Colleyville Heritage.

Heritage (11-1), coached by Joe Willis, only loss came to the #11 ranked Aledo Bearcats in the first game of the season at Aledo (38-21). They are averaging 51 points a game while only giving up 17.

The post Coronado Football Advances to Regional Final appeared first on Rock 101.1.