Country Stars With Their Own Liquor Brand

The fact that country music and alcohol go hand in hand means that most country stars should have their own brand of alcohol, right? You’d be surprised. Not many do. I was expecting more artists to be on this list but as far as I know, only eight country stars have their very own liquor brand.

Kenny Chesney-Blue Chair Bay Rum

Darius Rucker-Backstage Southern Whiskey

New Year new review…Darius Rucker’s Backstage Southern WhiskeyProof: 84.3Distillery: Palmetto DistilleryOrigin:… Posted by Home of Idlewild on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Florida Georgia Line-Old Camp Whiskey

Center stage with @floridageorgialine – there’s nowhere we would rather be.#OldCampWhiskey #Smooth #Whiskey #FridayFeeling Posted by Old Camp Whiskey on Friday, September 15, 2017

Blake Shelton-Smithworks Vodka

Y’all catch Smithworks Vodka in “At The House”? Tune in tonight when I perform it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.. take a swig every time Jimmy makes a bad joke!! 😂 Posted by Blake Shelton on Monday, October 30, 2017

Jake Owen-Beach Whiskey

Toby Keith-Wild Shot Metzcal

Happy Wild Shot Wednesday, Worm Warriors! (Say that five times fast) 😉 Posted by Wild Shot Mezcal on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

George Strait-Codigo 1530

Thank you George Strait for hosting the Nashville #Codigo1530 event at the historic RCA Victor Studio A #tequilaprivado Posted by Código 1530 on Friday, May 12, 2017

Willie Nelson-Old Whiskey River

