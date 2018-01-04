Country Stars With Their Own Liquor Brand

The fact that country music and alcohol go hand in hand means that most country stars should have their own brand of alcohol, right? You’d be surprised. Not many do. I was expecting more artists to be on this list but as far as I know, only eight country stars have their very own liquor brand.
Kenny Chesney-Blue Chair Bay Rum
Darius Rucker-Backstage Southern Whiskey
Florida Georgia Line-Old Camp Whiskey
Blake Shelton-Smithworks Vodka
Jake Owen-Beach Whiskey
Toby Keith-Wild Shot Metzcal
George Strait-Codigo 1530
Willie Nelson-Old Whiskey River
