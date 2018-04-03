Never Give Up

Imagine loosing your son or daughter at the young age of 3, to an aboduction and sold into slavery. Well that’s exactly what happened to a couple in china. But the story doesn’t end there.
The couple searched diligently for years for their daughter,over 2 decades to be exact, but with no luck. Putting up pictures of their 3 yr old on social media, asking friends, neighbors, talking to over 17000 strangers, it seemed hopeless.
Until one day the couple received word, that the description of their daughter might be a girl that depicts what they had been searching & hoping for, their daughter.
Sure enough after a DNA examine it proved that she was their daughter that they had been searching for and were reunited after 24 YEARS, Thats right 24 YEARS.
They never gave up.
Tears! Chinese father miraculously reunites with lost daughter after 24 years https://t.co/64or3TPnCA pic.twitter.com/ipGzDi0zke
— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) April 3, 2018