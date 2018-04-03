Never Give Up

Imagine loosing your son or daughter at the young age of 3, to an aboduction and sold into slavery. Well that’s exactly what happened to a couple in china. But the story doesn’t end there.

The couple searched diligently for years for their daughter,over 2 decades to be exact, but with no luck. Putting up pictures of their 3 yr old on social media, asking friends, neighbors, talking to over 17000 strangers, it seemed hopeless.

Until one day the couple received word, that the description of their daughter might be a girl that depicts what they had been searching & hoping for, their daughter.

Sure enough after a DNA examine it proved that she was their daughter that they had been searching for and were reunited after 24 YEARS, Thats right 24 YEARS.

They never gave up.