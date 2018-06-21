Things Going On This Weekend – June 22-24

Lubbock’s Largest Annual Animal Event is Back…

CRITTERFEST ‘18

It’s a Zoo in Here!



Thurs., Fri., Sat., & Sun. – June 21, 22, 23 & 24

(10:00am to 6:00pm daily)

Lubbock’s most popular annual animal event is back again this June. No where else in town can you see elephants, alligators, crocodiles, camels, a kangaroo, giant tortoises, big snakes, and tons of other cool animals as the Science Spectrum literally turns into a Zoo for four days. Awesome and amazing animal acts, as well as the extremely popular petting zoo, pony and camel rides, along with many of other animals on display continue to make this event a hit for the whole family!

Two exciting shows will be featured at this year’s CritterFest. The Pompeyo Family Dog Show and Crocodile Encounters will headline the always popular animal entertainment.

The Pompeyo Family Dog Show is an all new act never seen in Lubbock before featuring trained rescue dogs. The Pompeyo Family and their dog show gained national attention after being featured on the hit TV show America’s Got Talent last summer.

Crocodile Encounters is an educational reptile show that will introduce you to live American alligators and Nile crocodiles in order to educate the public about conserving these often misunderstood animals.

Schedule of Daily Showtimes:

Pompeyo Family Dog Show: Thursday, Friday & Sunday – 11:30am, 2:00 & 5:00pm

Saturday only – 11:00am, 1:00, 3:00 & 5:00pm

Crocodile Encounters: Thursday, Friday & Sunday – 1:00 & 4:00pm

Saturday only – 12:00 noon, 2:00 & 4:00pm

Lubbock Police Dept. K-9 Unit: Friday & Sunday – 1:00 & 4:00pm

Saturday only – 2:00 & 4:00pm

Your ticket to CritterFest not only includes viewing of all the amazing animals on display and getting up close and personal seating to all of the exciting shows, but even includes regular Museum admission. The Science Spectrum Museum is home to Lubbock’s only public Aquarium Exhibition, Texas Alive: the Brazos River Journey!, a 6000 square foot permanent exhibit with both fresh and saltwater fish and other native Texas animals.

Tickets for CritterFest ‘18 can only be purchased at the door each day of the event! Box office opens at 10:00am daily.

General Admission Ticket rates for CritterFest ’18:

Adults: $12.50

Children (3-12): $10.00

Seniors (60+): $10.00

Museum Member Admission Prices for CritterFest ’18 Shows:

$5.00 Adults

$4.00 Children

*Children 2 and under receive free event admission.

**Additional fees for animal feeding, rides, or photos will apply.

For more event information the public may call 806-745-2525, or visit www.sciencespectrum.org