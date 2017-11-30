Coutee Earns Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Coutee caught nine passes for 168 yards against Texas, his fourth game of at least 150 yards this year

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior wide receiver Keke Coutee earned his second Big 12 weekly award of the season Monday as he was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week following his 168-yard performance against Texas.

Coutee caught nine passes, including two that went for over 40 yards, to help push Tech to a 27-23 come-from-behind victory over Texas, its second-straight win against the Longhorns in Austin. The Red Raiders also clinched bowl eligibility for the 38th time in program history with the win.

His 168 yards through the air marked the fourth time this season Coutee has finished with at least 150 receiving yards. He leads all Big 12 receivers in the category and is one of just five players nationally with four or more games with 150 or more receiving yards.

Coutee recorded 104 of his 168 receiving yards in the opening quarter alone, 75 of which came on Tech’s first scoring drive of the night that tied the game at 7-7 early. Coutee caught the first three passes of that drive, resulting in 12, 22 and 41 yards each before McLane Carter snuck into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run.

Coutee added another big play later in the game as he was on the receiving end of a 52-yard strike from Nic Shimonek that set up a T.J. Vasher touchdown pass seconds later. The touchdown to Vasher cut the Texas lead to just three points early in the fourth quarter.

The successful night pushed Coute’s season receiving total to 1,242 yards, which now ranks sixth all-time on the Tech single-season chart. He passed the likes of Carlos Francis (2003), Jarrett Hicks (2004), Michael Crabtree (2008), Jonathan Giles (2016) and Jakeem Grant (2015) on the list during the first quarter against Texas alone.

In addition, he also ended the regular season among the top receivers in the country as he ranks sixth in receiving yards (1,242), seventh in receiving yards per game (103.5), ninth in receptions per game (6.8) and 19th in receiving touchdowns (9).

Coutee is the first Red Raider this season to earn multiple Big 12 weekly awards as he was previously the league’s Special Teams Players of the Week on Nov. 13. He is one of five Red Raiders to be honored this season alone, which marks the most in school history.

Coutee and the Red Raiders currently await their bowl destination, which will be announced Sunday afternoon following the final unveiling of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Matt Dowdy

The post Coutee Earns Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Honors appeared first on Rock 101.1.