Crazy (or not) Predictions For The Future

Rob Larkin of Best Life at msn.com has put together some of the crazy, or not so crazy expert predictions for the future. Just curious if you believe you’ll experience any of these in your lifetime, or if they will come true at all. Aren’t we all still waiting for Michael J. Fox’s skateboard?

NUMBER 1: YOU’LL COMMUNICATE WITH DEAD RELATIVES VIA VIRTUAL REALITY. This one seems a bit creepy, but I must say there’s a point in each day when I wish I could talk with my mom or dad. Some days more so than others. But still EVERY day.

NUMBER 2: YOUR KITCHEN WILL RESTOCK ITSELF. This would be cool, prompted by Amazon and delivered by drones. However, it would not be good for the corner grocer.

NUMBER 3: YOU’LL CHECK EMAIL WITH YOUR CONTACT LENSES. Samsung engineers are hard at work on this project and I must ask, why? Is checking e mail that difficult?

NUMBER 4: WE’LL BE COMMUNICATING WITH THOUGHTS. One word; YIKES! Please no!!!! I’ll have no friends, loved ones, pets. NOOOOO!

NUMBER 5: YOUR EVERY MOVE WILL BE MONITORED BY DUST SPIES. Are you kidding me? In West Texas? If we thought there was still some privacy in the world, this would totally slam the kibosh on that hope. This idea is from a researcher named Kris Pister out of Cal-Berkeley. If I can think of one upside to this, it would be that I would be forced to dust more…to keep the spies away.

Do you foresee any of these predictions happening?