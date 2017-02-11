Meet Dakota:

On the last day of school before Christmas break, Dakota Revell, a sophomore at Clovis High school, was sitting on the back of a car with a friend. The driver began to joke around with them and began slowly driving and stopping the car. Dakota thought the driver was done, so she began to jump off of the car. The car began moving forward during, and Dakota was unable to get back on the car. Instead, she fell off and hit her head on the pavement. Blood then starting coming out of her ear. Dakota was rushed to the hospital in Clovis where a helicopter picked her up and took her to UMC. She spent 21 days in Pediatric ICU and an additional week in UMC’s Pediatric Unit. She had to have part of her skull removed to relieve brain swelling; it was later replaced. Currently, Dakota is much better but is still recovering. She is in rehabilitation for three hours a day, however, she is expected to be discharged soon.